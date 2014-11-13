People pass electronic information boards at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON London Stock Exchange Group reported an 18 percent rise in first-half revenue on Thursday, as its diversification strategy continued to bear fruit.

Revenue for the six months to September 30 rose to 592.6 million pounds ($934.7 million) from 504.2 million a year earlier.

Operating profit - adjusted to take into account the impact of the acquisition of a majority stake in clearing house LCH.Clearnet and other factors - was up 24 percent at 286.1 million.

Under Chief Executive Xavier Rolet, the LSE has sought to broaden its earnings, moving into strong potential growth areas like post-trade and information services.

It recently agreed a $2.7 billion takeover of U.S. index compiler and asset management group Frank Russell, its largest ever acquisition.

The LSE said it was on track to complete the acquisition before the end of 2014 and had received approval from the Competition and Markets Authority.

One third of the newly enlarged group's revenue will come from North America, it added.

Its review of Russell's investment management arm will be finished as the transaction completes or by early 2015.

Revenue was up across all of the LSE's divisions in the first half, with LCH.Clearnet seeing a 49 percent rise thanks to growth in both over-the-counter and listed products clearing.

Capital markets rose by 13 percent, following a buoyant period for initial public offerings.

The number of new issues rose from 79 to 126 and the total money raised jumped 83 percent to 27.5 billion pounds. Strong growth at Turquoise, the LSE's dark trading venue, helped boost cash equities trading revenue by 4 percent.

Chairman Chris Gibson-Smith said that recent, more volatile conditions in capital markets had slowed the rate of IPOs compared to the first half, but there remains a good pipeline of companies looking to join its markets.

The interim dividend was increased by 4.3 percent to 9.7 pence per share adjusted for a recent rights issue.

The LSE had already released interim results in August as it is switching its year-end to December from March.

(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6340 British pound)

(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Dominic Evans)