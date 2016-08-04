A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London at lunchtime October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) will be able to serve its customers in the European Union regardless of whether its merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) proceeds or whatever Brexit brings, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the LSEG, said the $28 billion merger with its Frankfurt-based counterpart was on track and he expected it to be completed in the first half of 2017. It still needs to secure regulatory approvals in a number of jurisdictions.

He also played down the impact of Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union, noting the value of the group's existing operations across Europe which include the Milan stock exchange.

Without continued access to the single market, it will be difficult for UK based financial firms to offer their services to customers in the EU without obtaining a licence from the bloc, a costly undertaking.

"We do not need to apply for new licences. It's basically a weekend migration, we switch a few things," Rolet told a conference call to present the exchange's half-year results.

He expects Britain to ultimately secure continued access to the single market otherwise companies across the region would be cut off from London's financial expertise.

"The penalties would be very high not just for the UK but for the rest of the EU. We would be going back to fragmentation. I don't think that's what corporate issuers want," Rolet said.

He urged the British government to secure transitional arrangements to provide stability for markets until final trading terms with the EU have been agreed.

First half earnings were largely in line with expectations.

Adjusted operating profit rose 9 percent to 333 million pounds ($443 million) in the six months ended June 30. Revenue rose 9 percent to 721.9 million pounds, boosted by strong growth in its FTSE Russell and clearing services divisions.

LSE's shares were up marginally at 2746 pence at 1130 GMT. The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 12 pence per share, up from 10.8 pence per share a year earlier.

CLEARING SAFE

Rolet played down the threat of the European Central Bank or policymakers mandating the switch of euro denominated clearing from London to the euro zone. French President Francois Hollande also called for this after Britain's vote in June.

LSE's LCH.Clearnet, which dominates euro swaps clearing, saw revenue increase by 12 percent to 167.1 million pounds in the first half.

"For the moment, there is no immediate threat from that standpoint," Rolet said.

It was how customers respond to any regulatory changes and not what politicians say, that determined where clearing takes place, he added.

Germany's markets watchdog BaFin has expressed unease that if the merger with Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, its "topco" holding company would be in London, outside the EU.

Rolet said no changes were planned to the structure of the deal. "It will be topco'd here. We will operate on the basis of dual headquarters."

