LONDON UK-based Ludgate Investments plans to launch a second and bigger environmental fund towards the end of this year or early next year to tap growing opportunities in the north European waste and recycling sectors.

"We see a lot of investment opportunities in the pipeline - in which we can invest a large amount," Gijs Voskamp, Ludgate Investment's chief executive, told Reuters.

The European Union is tightening regulation for recycling and recovering rubbish and has called for 50 percent of household waste to be recycled by 2020 as a way to keep trash away from landfill sites.

The EU has also proposed mandatory collection targets for electronic waste.

The first Ludgate Environmental Fund (LEF.L), launched on the London Stock Exchange's AIM in 2001, has raised over $100 million and invests in small to mid-cap businesses in the waste and recycling, energy efficiency, energy generation and water sectors, mostly in northern Europe.

The second fund which will be two to three times bigger and have a similar focus, Ludgate said.

Since 2007, the current fund has made 16 company investments and achieved two full and one partial exit which delivered a total gross internal rate of return of 30 percent.

TIGHTER REGULATION

Much of the portfolio is centred on UK-based companies, which are able to grow much quicker than in countries in other parts of northern Europe.

"Some continental European countries, like Germany, are a step ahead already in the waste and recycling area, so there is not much room for growth," said Bill Weil, the firm's chief investment officer.

"But in two to three years, the UK has gone from poor performance in this area to middling."

The UK waste management sector was worth 7.5 billion pounds ($11.9 billion) in 2010-11, up from 5 billion in 2009, according to a report last year by consultancy Ekosgen.

The UK aims to cut waste by 75 percent by 2025 and have zero waste by 2050. The country's average recycling rate is now around 40 percent, compared with 7 percent in 2001.

In 2008, the European Union's 27 member states produced a total of 2.62 billion tonnes of waste or about 5.2 tonnes per capita. Almost half of that waste went to landfill, risking air, water and soil pollution.

NICHE INVESTMENT

Ludgate has targeted investments in "niche waste areas" which are relatively insulated from wider economic trends in the euro zone and supported by government regulation, Vorkamp said.

"Regulation is becoming more stringent. The EU's electronic waste directive will also benefit our portfolio," he added.

Ludgate has a 20 percent share in UK-based Eco Plastics, Europe's largest recycler of mixed plastic bottles. The company recycled all the Coca Cola bottles used in the Olympic Games in London after upping its production capacity to 150,000 tonnes a year from 100,000 tonnes.

Ludgate has also invested 4 million pounds in electronic waste recycler Terra Nova, which extracts recovered metals from printed circuit boards on mobile phones, computers and other electronic equipment at its plant in France.

