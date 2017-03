General view of empty check in counters of German airline Lufthansa at Munich airport October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A German airline Lufthansa aircraft taxis along an empty road at Munich airport October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said current bookings had not been dented by a series of strikes by its pilots in a dispute over retirement benefits earlier this year .

"Bookings are as strong as in the past," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday at a conference in Berlin.

However, Lufthansa was experiencing a certain decline in bookings to west Africa due to the Ebola outbreak, Spohr said.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)