EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
BERLIN Lufthansa said it will be offering 2.9 percent more seats for the 2014/2015 winter schedule, a slight increase on previous plans for a 2 percent increase.
While the number of flights is going down by 2.9 percent, employing larger aircraft has resulted in the increase in capacity - as measured in available seat-kilometres - Europe's largest airline by revenue said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lufthansa had initially planned to increase capacity by 4 percent for the winter, but halved those plans after an influx of capacity in the first half put pressure on prices.
The new flight plan also sees the main Lufthansa brand, which traditionally serves business routes, flying to more tourist destinations than before, such as the Canary islands, Marrakesh and Split.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.