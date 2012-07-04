U.S. carrier group patrols in South China Sea - U.S. navy
BANGKOK A United States aircraft carrier strike group has begun patrols in the South China Sea, the U.S. navy said on Saturday, amid renewed tension over the disputed waterway.
FRANKFURT A ban on night flights at Frankfurt has caused Lufthansa to withdraw its service to Cape Town this winter, the German national airline said on Wednesday.
Imposed eight months ago, a strict ban on flights after 11 pm leaves no leeway when it comes to weather or medical delays and has resulted in over 10,000 passengers being stranded overnight in Frankfurt since the ban took effect, Lufthansa manager Kay Kratky said.
The night flight ban is an extra headache for Lufthansa, which is currently cutting costs to battle low-cost competition and rising fuel prices.
"Cape Town will no longer be served from Frankfurt this winter because we can't leave our passengers stranded," said Kratky, in charge of flight operations at Lufthansa's passenger airlines division.
He cited the example of a plane due to fly to Johannesburg being forced to turn round on the Franfurt tarmac last Thursday night after a problem loading a container.
Instead, the Cape Town flight will be shifted to Munich, which itself has been dealt a blow to expansion plans after a proposed third runway was voted down by residents.
"Munich will start hitting bottlenecks in three, four or five years' time," Kratky, a former pilot, said. "But we have those problems in Frankfurt now."
Lufthansa has previously warned the restrictions at Frankfurt could lead it to shift investment elsewhere to seek growth. "Our ability to compete depends on being able to scale up," Kratky said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
BANGKOK A United States aircraft carrier strike group has begun patrols in the South China Sea, the U.S. navy said on Saturday, amid renewed tension over the disputed waterway.
BAGHDAD Iraqi planes dropped millions of leaflets on the western side of Mosul warning residents that the battle to dislodge Islamic State is imminent as troops began moving in their direction, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police said on Saturday they had arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as a diplomatic spat over his body escalated.