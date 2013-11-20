FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), Europe's biggest airline, may name a successor to outgoing Chief Executive Christoph Franz in the next two weeks, two people familiar with the company's plans said.

Franz is set to leave the German carrier when his contract expires at the end of May to join Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.VX as board chairman.

"An announcement (on the new CEO) could already be made on December 4," when Lufthansa's supervisory board is due to meet, one of the people told Reuters.

Under Germany's two-tier board structure, top managers including the CEO are appointed by the non-executive supervisory board.

"The next supervisory board meeting after that is in March, and naming a successor only next year is too long a time for the company to remain in limbo," the second person said.

German media have highlighted several Lufthansa veterans as possible candidates to succeed Franz, including management board members Carsten Spohr and Harry Hohmeister, Lufthansa Cargo CEO Karl Ulrich Garnadt and catering unit LSG's chief Walter Gehl.

Supervisory board Chairman Wolfgang Mayrhuber has said the airline would also open the field to external candidates and hire a headhunter.

A spokesman for Lufthansa said: "We've said we'd take the necessary time for an extensive search inside and outside the organisation and we are doing this in an orderly process."

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by John Stonestreet)