Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) announced a change to its dividend policy on Wednesday, saying it would pay out between 10 and 25 percent of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from next year.
Previously, it paid shareholders 30-40 percent of its operating profit.
Lufthansa said in a statement that the total amount paid out could still be around the same level as in previous years, adding the new policy would kick in with its dividend for 2015.
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.