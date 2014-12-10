FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) announced a change to its dividend policy on Wednesday, saying it would pay out between 10 and 25 percent of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from next year.

Previously, it paid shareholders 30-40 percent of its operating profit.

Lufthansa said in a statement that the total amount paid out could still be around the same level as in previous years, adding the new policy would kick in with its dividend for 2015.

