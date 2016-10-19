FRANKFURT A Lufthansa Boeing 747 jumbo jet with 363 people on board made an emergency landing in Gander, Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday after being diverted due to smoke in the cockpit, the German airline said.

The 345 passengers and 18 crew members on the flight from Frankfurt bound for Orlando, Florida, were uninjured and were able to leave the aircraft without the use of emergency slides, a spokesman for Lufthansa said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa has sent a replacement aircraft to fly the passengers to Florida as well as technicians to investigate the incident.

