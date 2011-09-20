An Airbus 380 of German airline Lufthansa is parked at Frankfurt airport July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) no longer expects to improve on last year's operating profit after its passenger airlines unit had a weaker than expected August.

"As viewed currently, the target of a further increase on the previous year's figure no longer appears to be achievable," the company said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

Lufthansa generated an operating profit of 876 million euros last year.

Analysts on average had been expecting profit of 1.042 billion euros for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, which gives greater weight to top-rated analysts. Estimates had ranged from 856 million euros to 1.07 billion.

Lufthansa's shares were down 6 percent at 10.12 euros at 1036 GMT, making them the biggest decliner on Germany's blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI.

"In past remarks, the company has prepared the market for such a move. Still, a profit warning never is a good thing," a trader said.

The passenger airlines unit includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, bmi, Germanwings and Swiss airlines.

Bmi has been hurt particularly hard by the loss of business in the Middle East and North Africa following uprisings in the region this year and reported a 9 percent drop in sales for August.

Lufthansa said it had therefore adjusted its booking trend expectations and would further reduce scheduled capacities on its winter timetable.

The company said in July it was scaling back its plans to increase capacity this winter after soaring fuel costs led to lower than expected profits in the first six months of the year.

Industry body IATA earlier on Tuesday forecast a 29 percent fall in 2012 industry-wide profit on the back of a weak global economy and stubbornly high jet fuel prices.

