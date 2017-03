An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa lands at the airline's main hub, the Fraport airport in Frankfurt, March 14 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), Germany's largest airline, said it has named Karl Ulrich Garnadt, the head of its cargo operations, to lead the group's passenger airline business.

Garnadt succeeds Carsten Spohr, who will take up the role of group CEO in May.

Peter Gerber, head of personnel at the passenger airlines business, will succeed Garnadt at Cargo, Lufthansa said in a statement on Wednesday.

