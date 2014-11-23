The logo of German air carrier Lufthansa is pictured at Fraport airport in Frankfurt May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT Germany's largest airline Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has won a bigger slice of its domestic market in recent months, its chief executive told newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"At least over the last few months we were able to increase our market share in Germany," CEO Carsten Spohr was quoted as saying by the paper's Monday edition.

An excerpt of the article was made available to Reuters on Sunday.

Lufthansa's CEO voiced optimism that the airline can come to terms with its pilots, who have gone on strike repeatedly this year in a dispute over retirement benefits.

"I believe that we can come to a common understanding in the talks with the union that have been resumed since October," he said.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Andrew Roche)