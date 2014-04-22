A passanger is reflected in a sign of German air carrier Lufthansa at Vienna's airport in Schwechat April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT Lufthansa's IT infrastructure business, which the airline is trying to sell, is drawing interest from IBM, Hewlett-Packard and France's Atos, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported, without citing any sources.

Lufthansa earlier this month said it was seeking a buyer for the business, part of its IT unit Lufthansa Systems, and has already held some early talks with interested parties.

IBM declined to comment on the article.

Atos and HP were not immediately available for comment.

"We are in talks with several sector heavyweights about a takeover of the IT infrastructure, and we want to secure most of the jobs following a sale," Lufthansa's Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told FAZ in an interview published on Tuesday.

According to the plans, Lufthansa Systems will be divided into three parts - Infrastructure, Airline Solutions and Industry Solutions. The infrastructure division, which employs 1,400 people, will be sold, while the other two will remain within the Lufthansa group.

While the infrastructure business accounted for 40 percent of Systems' total turnover of 640 million euros (525.36 million pounds), it made up only 25 percent of the unit's profit.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by Kim Coghill)