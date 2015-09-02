Carsten Spohr, Chairman and CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, reacts during a panel discussion at the 2015 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

VIENNA The CEO of German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) defended the carrier’s hard line on strikes on Wednesday after pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit threatened further walkouts in a row over retirement benefits and cost cuts.

Carsten Spohr said changes in the aviation industry left Lufthansa with no other choice than to lower costs so it can compete with budget carriers.

"If strikes are the price to pay to make Lufthansa fit for the future, then we must pay it," he told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)