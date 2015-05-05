Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
FRANKFURT Lufthansa executive Kay Kratky is set to become the new head of unit Austrian Airlines, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Kay Kratky, an executive at the group's passenger airline business, would replace Jaan Albrecht, who is leaving to become the CEO of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) joint venture SunExpress from June 1.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andreas Framke, Kirsti Knolle)
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.