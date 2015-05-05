FRANKFURT Lufthansa executive Kay Kratky is set to become the new head of unit Austrian Airlines, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kay Kratky, an executive at the group's passenger airline business, would replace Jaan Albrecht, who is leaving to become the CEO of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) joint venture SunExpress from June 1.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andreas Framke, Kirsti Knolle)