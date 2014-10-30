BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said falling interest rates and the costs involved with outsourcing part of its IT division may limit the size of its dividend payment this year.

Lufthansa is working on a new dividend policy after changing the way it depreciates its aircraft.

Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told analysts and journalists on Thursday that management would discuss dividend policy at a board meeting in December.

Lufthansa will also provide more details of its planned new long-haul low-cost brand at that time, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)