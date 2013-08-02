A Lufthansa Airbus A 320 takes off on runway ''Startbahn West'' at Frankfurt airport July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) posted a lower-than-expected operating profit of 431 million euros (377.34 million pounds) in the second quarter, yet confirmed its targets for the year.

It said on Friday it still expects revenue to rise this year while operating profit for 2013 will exceed last year's 524 million euros.

The consensus in a Reuters poll was for second-quarter operating profit of 599 million euros ($795.38 million) compared with 594 million for the same period last year.

Quarterly revenue was largely flat at 7.84 billion euros, but also missed consensus for 8.12 billion euros.

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Victoria Bryan)