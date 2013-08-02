Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) posted a lower-than-expected operating profit of 431 million euros (377.34 million pounds) in the second quarter, yet confirmed its targets for the year.
It said on Friday it still expects revenue to rise this year while operating profit for 2013 will exceed last year's 524 million euros.
The consensus in a Reuters poll was for second-quarter operating profit of 599 million euros ($795.38 million) compared with 594 million for the same period last year.
Quarterly revenue was largely flat at 7.84 billion euros, but also missed consensus for 8.12 billion euros.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.