FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) sees its fuel costs declining to about 6.9 billion euros this year, from 7.1 billion in 2013, according to a presentation published on its website.

The company affirmed its target of posting an operating profit of 2.3 billion euros in 2015 thanks to its savings programme "SCORE", the presentation showed, which finance chief Simone Menne is to hold at an investor conference in New York on Monday.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)