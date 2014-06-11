The tail wing of a Lufthansa airplane is seen as it approaches to land at Fraport airport in Frankfurt April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa lowered its profit targets for the next two years on Wednesday citing competition from Middle East and low-cost carriers, sending its shares plunging.

The shares fell 16 percent after the statement to wipe 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) (1.19 billion pounds)off the company's market value and were heading for their biggest ever one-day drop.

The warning dragged down European rivals too, with Air France-KLM losing 6 percent and British Airways owner IAG down 4.5 percent.

Europe's largest airline by revenue, Lufthansa had surprised with better-than-expected results in May.

However, it said it now expects 2014 operating profit of 1 billion euros, down from a previous forecast of 1.3-1.5 billion. It also reduced its 2015 earnings target to 2 billion euros from 2.65 billion.

Along with weakness in its cargo operations, Lufthansa is experiencing problems with pricing for its business and first class seats on European and U.S. routes, where it and rivals have been increasing the number of seats available, its finance chief said.

"There is overcapacity in the North Atlantic," Simone Menne told analysts and journalists.

Lufthansa itself plans to increase capacity by 7.4 percent on North American routes this summer, plans that Menne confirmed on Wednesday.

"We had hoped that the pricing weakness was temporary," she said, referring to overall trends at the group. "But May showed negative pricing year on year and for forward bookings in June and July we see unit revenues are clearly behind last year's figures."

She said Lufthansa was feeling the competition especially from Gulf carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad, and from low-cost airlines.

Its own low-cost unit Germanwings was on track to break even in 2015, she said.

Compared with IAG, Lufthansa is more exposed to transfer traffic and to competition from Turkish Airlines and Middle Eastern carriers on routes south and east of Germany, RBC analyst Damian Brewer said.

He said the airline has been the most aggressive in terms of raising seat capacity this summer even though the German economy is not growing as fast.

"IAG are growing but also the UK economy is heading towards 3 percent GDP growth, not 1 percent or so as is the case in Germany," he said.

NEW CEO

The weak revenues from the passenger and cargo side mean new Chief Executive Carsten Spohr, in the job for just over a month, will introduce new restructuring moves in July.

Lufthansa is already in the midst of a major restructuring programme, dubbed Score, and Menne said the company was still on track to reduce unit costs by 4 percent this year as planned.

Menne did not give details of what further structural measures could entail but said the airline will cut the number of seats it offers in winter and possibly next year.

Lufthansa will also review its capex plans, including looking at options to potentially delay or cancel current plane orders.

Lufthansa has 261 planes with a list value of 32 billion euros on order which are due for delivery by 2025.

On the cargo side, a much anticipated recovery has not happened and no pick-up is in sight, Menne said. The unit will now post a profit only slightly above last year's 77 million euros, rather than the significant jump it had hoped for.

Here too, Lufthansa is losing out to fast-growing Gulf carriers, which are carrying more and more cargo in the holds of their passengers planes.

Lufthansa also said three-day pilot strikes in April had wiped 60 million euros off its profit for the year, while currency restrictions in Venezuela preventing airlines from repatriating revenues from ticket sales there had lowered results by a further 60 million euros.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; editing by Jason Neely; Additional reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Jason Neely)