BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) expects its offer of mediation in a row with pilots makes it more likely there will be a positive outcome in the dispute, which has resulted in a series of strikes over the past year.

"I think it's very difficult for them not to accept arbitration and to continue to strike," Simone Menne said on a call with analysts after the group reported first-quarter results.

Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has not yet responded formally to the offer.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)