David O'Brien,Chief Commercial Officer of Ryanair and Stefan Schulte, the Chairman of the Executive Board of Fraport AG and Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs pose for the photograph during a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Ryanair (RYA.I) said on Wednesday it hoped to step up the number of flights it offers from Frankfurt airport in the winter of next year.

The Irish low-cost carrier earlier announced plans to fly from Frankfurt to four tourist destinations in Spain and Portugal once a day from the end of March.

"That is very small for Ryanair. But all things start out small. We hope to come back in January with a winter schedule that is much bigger," Chief Commercial Officer Kenny Jacobs told journalists on Wednesday.

