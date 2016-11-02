FRANKFURT Ryanair (RYA.I) said on Wednesday it hoped to step up the number of flights it offers from Frankfurt airport in the winter of next year.
The Irish low-cost carrier earlier announced plans to fly from Frankfurt to four tourist destinations in Spain and Portugal once a day from the end of March.
"That is very small for Ryanair. But all things start out small. We hope to come back in January with a winter schedule that is much bigger," Chief Commercial Officer Kenny Jacobs told journalists on Wednesday.
