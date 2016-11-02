Asia shares steady, dollar and oil hold onto gains
SINGAPORE Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
FRANKFURT Irish low cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) will start flying from Frankfurt airport to tourist destinations in Spain and Portugal, the airline and airport operator Fraport (FRAG.DE) said on Wednesday.
The once-daily flights to Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Malaga and Faro will start from the end of March, they said, in a move flagged by Reuters on Tuesday. [nL8N1D248R]
The news will provide a further headache for Fraport's main customer Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), which has slowed growth at its main brand and has faced strikes while it tries to lower costs and expand its own budget unit Eurowings.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)
SINGAPORE Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
LONDON British consumer confidence showed its biggest monthly improvement since last summer in January, a latest sign that the Brexit vote has yet to unsettle the households who are driving Britain's economy, a survey showed on Friday.
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.