BERLIN Any major labour strikes in November or December could result in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) changing its operating forecast for 2014, the airline's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"For 2014, we are staying at 1 billion euros (788.44 million pounds) and that includes October," Simone Menne told journalists after the airline lowered its profit guidance for 2015, but not 2014.

"But that does not include any further major strikes in November or December," she said.

She added yields - a measure of pricing - would likely remain stable, rather than rise in 2015.

