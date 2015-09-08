BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has cancelled around 1,000 flights planned for Wednesday, affecting 140,000 passengers, as a result of a pilot strike.

The cancellations are mainly on short-haul routes, but also include 52 long-haul cancellations because planes are out of position after Tuesday's long-haul strike.

The group's main Lufthansa brand would normally operate 1,520 flights with 180,000 passengers on Wednesday, Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

Flights operated by units Germanwings, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines are not affected by the walkout.

