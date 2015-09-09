FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is considering whether to expand a claim for damages from pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, a board member said on Wednesday.

"It's our duty to examine whether we should expand the claim," Bettina Volkens, Lufthansa head of personnel, told German broadcaster NTV.

Lufthansa had on Tuesday said it was suing the union for costs of 60 million euros from a strike in April 2014. It said on Tuesday that the strike targeted its Cargo unit, for which a valid pay agreement was in place.

The carrier saw its position in the strikes strengthened on Wednesday when a labour court ruled the pilots must stop striking.

