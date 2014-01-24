FRANKFURT Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is seeking a temporary injunction against a one-hour strike called by German air traffic controllers for January 29, a spokesman for Germany's largest airline said on Friday.

"From Lufthansa's point of view, the announced industrial action by the GdF union is a 'political strike' and illegal," the spokesman said, adding that the strike had no goal related to wage or working conditions.

The Air Traffic Controllers European Unions Coordination(ATCEUC), which represents 14,000 flight overseers across 28 European countries, has called on its members to take action on Jan 29 to protest planned safety and savings targets by the European Commission.

Separately, the European Transport Workers' Federation (ETF) has called its own action day for Jan 30 and France's air traffic controllers are planning to strike between Jan 27 and Jan 31.

German air traffic controllers' union GdF is calling on its members to strike "in solidarity with French air traffic controllers" between 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) and 9 a.m., a union spokesman said on Thursday.

Lufthansa is seeking the injunction at a labour court in Munich, Lufthansa's second biggest hub, the spokesman said.

The DFS German air traffic control authority is also seeking an injunction, with the argument scheduled to be heard in Frankfurt on Monday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Stephen Coates)