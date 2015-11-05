FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
FRANKFURT German cabin crew union UFO said it would publish details on its planned strike at airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) on Friday morning, after last-ditch talks failed on Thursday.
"There is no option anymore to avert tomorrow's strike," Nicoley Baublies, head of the UFO union, said in a statement on Thursday. UFO said it would not stage a strike before noon on Friday.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.