FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is considering legal action against a full-day strike planned for Monday, April 22, by trade union Verdi.

The union, representing 33,000 workers, earlier on Friday said it was calling for warning strikes at Frankfurt, Europe's third busiest airport, as well as other major German airports.

Lufthansa said the scope of the strike went far beyond the limits of what is usual for a warning strike, which is usually a shorter form of action before an all-out strike is declared.

The airline said Monday's strike would cost it tens of millions of euros.

