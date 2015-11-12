FRANKFURT Germany's Lufthansa withdrew its request for a temporary injunction to halt strike action by a cabin crew union, minutes before the court's decision was expected, a lawyer for the airline said on Thursday.

That means 941 flights will be cancelled on Friday due to the ongoing strikes, affecting 111,000 passengers.

The court had indicated earlier on Thursday that it was unlikely to reverse a lower court ruling that cabin crew union (UFO) was allowed to continue its labour strike at airline Lufthansa.

