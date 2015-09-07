A Germanwings and Lufthansa aircraft are parked on the apron at Dusseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit called a fresh strike at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) for Wednesday, following on from one already planned for Tuesday, increasing the pressure on management in a row over retirement benefits and cost cuts.

The new strike will run all day Wednesday, starting from midnight and will affect short-haul flights, including those operated by budget unit Germanwings, the union said late on Monday.

Earlier the union called a strike for long-haul flights on Tuesday until midnight, leading Lufthansa to cancel 84 flights.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michelle Martin)