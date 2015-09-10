FRANKFURT German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has proposed talks with Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) management next week on early retirement benefits, it said on Thursday.

The union said it had proposed three days on which to hold talks over the early retirement benefits, which allow pilots to retire from 55 and keep 60 percent of their pay before regular state pension payments start at the age of 65.

"This agreement has the highest priority for us and we look forward to constructive talks," the union said on Thursday, a day after a court ordered it to end a two-day strike early.

