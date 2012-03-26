FRANKFURT Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) warned passengers that ground handlers at Germany's largest airports would strike on Tuesday.

Ground handlers in Frankfurt, the country's biggest hub, would strike from 0300 to 1230 GMT in a walkout organised by Germany's services union Verdi, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Munich airport would be affected by the strike from 04:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. British time, Duesseldorf from 06:00 to 12:00, Cologne from 02:00 to 10:00 British time and Stuttgart from 04:00 to 09:00 .

The Verdi union said it would issue a statement this afternoon and declined to comment further.

Verdi is currently staging warning strikes to press for higher wages for public-sector employees.

