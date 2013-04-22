Cancelled flights are seen on a flight schedule board during a warning strike of German air carrier Lufthansa's ground personnel at Tegel airport in Berlin, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A passenger walks past an empty counter during a warning strike of German air carrier Lufthansa ground personnel at Tegel airport in Berlin, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE) said air traffic would be back to normal on Tuesday after a one-day strike grounded almost all of the airline's flights on Monday.

Flights should be according to schedule and any disruptions should be an exception, the carrier said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, cancelled nearly all of its flights because of a second strike in a month over workers' pay.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Edward Taylor)