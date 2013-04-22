Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE) said air traffic would be back to normal on Tuesday after a one-day strike grounded almost all of the airline's flights on Monday.
Flights should be according to schedule and any disruptions should be an exception, the carrier said in a statement on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, cancelled nearly all of its flights because of a second strike in a month over workers' pay.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Edward Taylor)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.