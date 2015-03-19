Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BERLIN Pilots at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will strike again on long-haul flights on Saturday, their union said on Thursday.
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) grounded more than half of Lufthansa's long-haul flights on Thursday and is extending the strike to short- and medium-haul flights on Friday.
The union, which is trying to pressure management in a protracted row over early retirement benefits and cost cuts, said pilots would strike on long-haul and cargo flights on Saturday.
Lufthansa is trying to cut costs to levels nearer those of its rivals as it is squeezed by budget carriers Ryanair (RYA.I) and easyJet (EZJ.L) on European routes and airlines such as Turkish (THYAO.IS) and Emirates [EMIRA.UL] on long-haul flights.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.