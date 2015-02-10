Planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked on tarmac at Munich's airport, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said its planes on routes to Asia and the Middle East and Africa region were less full in January, echoing comments from peer Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA).

Load factors fell 2.1 percentage points on routes to Asia in the month, while the load factor on Middle East/Africa routes dropped 1.6 percentage points, Lufthansa said in a regular monthly traffic update on Tuesday.

On Monday, Air France-KLM had said softening demand in Africa and Asia was impacting yield and load factors in those regions.

Overall, Lufthansa reported passenger demand in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 1.1 percent and a flat load factor of 75.6 percent for January. Prices eased year-on-year, it said.

