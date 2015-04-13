The tail of a decommissioned Lufthansa aircraft is pictured at Frankfurt airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Monday passenger demand in terms of revenue seat kilometres fell 2.5 percent in Europe in March due to the impact of four days of pilot strikes.

Overall, the group reported demand up 1.9 percent and a load factor - a measure of how full its planes are - up 0.6 percent to 77.5 percentage points.

Lufthansa did not provide separate figures for its budget brand Germanwings. A Germanwings A320 crashed into the French Alps last month, killing everybody on board, in a disaster thought to have been deliberately caused by the co-pilot.

"We continue to provide our fullest support to the Public Prosecutor's Office in its vital investigations into this tragic accident," Lufthansa said in a brief letter to accompany monthly traffic figures.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)