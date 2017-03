BERLIN Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Friday pricing remained weak while reporting a 6.7 percent rise in passenger demand, as measured by revenue-seat kilometres.

It said its load factor - a measure of how full its planes were - also increased 1.6 percentage points to 83.8 percent.

Earlier, one analyst had said there was a risk Lufthansa may use the publication of its monthly traffic figures to cut its guidance again.

