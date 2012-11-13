Bert Ruerup (C), conciliator of Lufthansa pay dispute, Nicoley Baublis (R), chief negotiator of independent flight attendant organisation and Peter Gerber, board member of German air carrier Lufthansa, react ahead of a news conference in Wiesbaden November 13, 2012. German airline Lufthansa said on Tuesday it would raise cabin crew wages by 3.95 percent over a two-year period from Jan 1. next year. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

WIESBADEN, Germany German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) agreed on Tuesday to raise cabin crew pay by 3.95 percent over a two-year period from January next year under a new wage deal that also promises job security.

The agreement, overseen by a mediator, caps nearly six weeks of negotiations that started on September 12 with trade union UFO insisting on a 5 percent pay hike.

Lufthansa had offered a 3.5 percent increase and resisted union demands for guarantees against outsourcing of cabin crew as it tries to slash costs in a plan to improve annual earnings by 1.5 billion euros (1.1 billion pounds) by end of 2014.

The airline is planning a wide-ranging revamp in response to cutthroat competition from no-frills airline like Ryanair (RYA.I) and Easyjet (EZJ.L) and Gulf carriers, who have been gnawing into market share of established airlines in Europe.

Lufthansa now agreed to rule out mandatory redundancies of cabin crew until the end 2014.

UFO had staged a series of strikes in early September, forcing Lufthansa to cancel more than 1,000 flights.

The union, representing around 18,000 cabin crew, eventually agreed to arbitration and to a truce, promising not to hold any strikes until the end of November, while mediation was ongoing.

(Reporting By Peter Maushagen and Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)