Passenger planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are parked at the technical maintaining area at the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, early morning September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN The German pilots' union has rejected Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) latest proposal in a long-running row over pay and conditions, a spokesman for the union said on Friday.

After the union declared talks were over last week, Lufthansa tried to restart discussions on Wednesday by making a new offer including a revised early retirement scheme, a pay rise and job guarantees for pilots on German collective labour agreements.

But a union spokesman said that coming to one agreement on a wide range of issues no longer made sense. Strikes are not on the cards at present, he added.

The German airline is trying to cut costs and restructure pension schemes to better compete with low-cost rivals and leaner Gulf carriers.

It has already agreed wide-ranging deals with ground staff and cabin crew, but has so far failed to reach agreement with around 5,400 pilots on German contracts.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)