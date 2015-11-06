BERLIN German carrier Lufthansa expects it will have to cancel most of its short-haul flights on Friday afternoon and evening due to a strike called by cabin crew staff.

The carrier said it expects to carry out at least eight long-haul flights from its Frankfurt hub.

German cabin crew union UFO earlier on Friday set out details of planned walkouts over the next three days in a row over early retirement benefits and pensions. It has threatened to hold strikes until Friday Nov. 13.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)