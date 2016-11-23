BERLIN Lufthansa said it was cancelling 912 flights on Thursday, just under one-third of its schedule, due to a strike by pilots in Germany, it said on Wednesday.

Pilots represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit started a two-day walkout on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of 876 flights for the first day of the strike.

Thursday's cancellations include 82 long-haul flights and will affect around 115,000 passengers, Lufthansa said.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)