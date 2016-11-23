Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
BERLIN Lufthansa said it was cancelling 912 flights on Thursday, just under one-third of its schedule, due to a strike by pilots in Germany, it said on Wednesday.
Pilots represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit started a two-day walkout on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of 876 flights for the first day of the strike.
Thursday's cancellations include 82 long-haul flights and will affect around 115,000 passengers, Lufthansa said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) should come into force within two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, just as the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump clouds the outlook for global trade.