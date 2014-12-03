BERLIN Lufthansa has cancelled around half of long-haul flights scheduled for Thursday due to the second strike within a week by its pilots in a long-running row over retirement benefits.

Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit late on Tuesday announced plans to strike between 0200 GMT and 2259 GMT on long-haul and cargo flights.

Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would be able to operate 35 out of 72 long-haul flights from Frankfurt and Munich airports on Thursday, while Lufthansa Cargo would operate 9 out of 15 flights.

The flights will be staffed by volunteer pilots, Lufthansa said in a statement.

