FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and its pilots' union have raised the prospect of reaching an agreement by end-July in their long-running dispute over early retirement benefits and pay that has involved over a dozen strikes.

"The goal we are jointly pursuing is to make considerable progress or to come to a bargaining agreement by that date," the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit and the carrier said in a joint statement on Friday.

Lufthansa has been struggling to agree deals with key staff groups to cut costs to compete better with low-cost carriers in Europe and leaner rivals from Turkey and the Middle East.

The row with the pilots stretches back over four years with the two sides needing to agree pay deals for contract periods from May 2012, plus reach agreement over changes to a decades-old scheme that allows pilots to retire early from the age of 55 and keep a proportion of their pay.

