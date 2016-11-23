Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
FRANKFURT Pilots at Germany's Lufthansa said they would extend strikes by another 24 hours, with the walkout on the third day affecting short-haul flights out of country on Friday.
German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit started a two-day walkout on Wednesday, grounding some 1,800 flights at one of Europe's largest airlines in a long-running pay dispute.
While walkouts on Wednesday and Thursday affect both long and short-haul flights, Friday's strike will only ground planes destined for short-haul routes out of Germany, the union said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) is expected to come into force in the next two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, despite concerns over a more protectionist United States under Donald Trump.