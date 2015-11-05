FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Last minute talks between German airline Lufthansa and cabin crew union UFO on early retirement and pensions have failed, making a strike highly likely, the two sides said on Friday.
Lufthansa said it had made a new offer for current employees that met all of the union's demands and that it had proposed a pension scheme for new employees that was common among other major German companies. The union rejected the proposal, it said.
German cabin union UFO said talks had definitively failed and that it would provide further details of its next step around 1600 GMT.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.