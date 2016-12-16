Lufthansa airplanes are parked on the tarmac during a strike by cabin crew union (UFO) at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Badges with text 'UFO Strike!' and whistles are seen during a strike of cabin crew union UFO in Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Cabin crew union UFO said on Friday that three-way talks with Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) budget carrier Eurowings and fellow union Verdi over pay and working conditions had failed.

Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots have gone on strike several strikes over the last few years as the airline battles to reduce costs in order to compete with low-cost rivals and long-haul carriers with leaner cost bases.

UFO has been trying to agree new contracts for Eurowings staff in Germany for two years and staged industrial action last month that forced the carrier to cancel hundreds of flights.

Eurowings had put forward an offer that included an average pay increase of around 7 percent.

The carrier reached an agreement with Verdi earlier this month, but UFO said on Friday it had sought to strike a deal that both unions could live with.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)