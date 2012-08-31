MOSCOW Russia's No.2 oil producer LUKOIL (LKOH.MM) shed more than two thirds of second-quarter net profit compared with last year and undershot forecasts, hit by lower oil prices, a weaker rouble and a bigger tax bill.

Net profit was just over $1 billion (631 million pounds), against the average of analysts' forecasts of $2.34 billion.

However, LUKOIL performed better than peer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), which posted a surprise second-quarter loss this month [ID:nL6E8J1L2W], thanks to high exposure to refining which benefited from a lower export duty and high margins.

The company said current profit tax jumped to $1.1 billion in April-June 2012 from $649 million a year earlier following a tax rate increase as the government replenishes its coffers after an election-related spending spree.

Russian crude producers have been complaining over a high tax rate, set by the state, where oil and gas revenues accounts for a half of state budget proceeds.

LUKOIL's shares turned negative after its results announcement, falling 1.3 percent by 0950 GMT compared with a near flat broader Moscow market .

Uralsib analysts said before the results were published that they prefer LUKOIL's shares over Rosneft (ROSN.MM) stock as the company is trading at a 24 percent discount to its larger peer on enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation ratio basis (EBITDA).

LUKOIL said second-quarter sales fell 7 percent to $32.4 billion from $34.91 billion in the year-earlier period, beyond analysts' expectations of $33.3 billion.

EBITDA fell 35 percent to $3.46 billion from $5.35 billion a year ago.

The company said second-quarter crude oil and natural gas liquids output edged down 0.8 percent to 195.01 million barrels of oil equivalent.

LUKOIL has suffered from crude production decline due to depletion of West Siberia deposits, while its new South-Khylchuyu field disappointed with a double-digit output decline, attributed by the company to wrong geological assessments.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Cowell)