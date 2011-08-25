Police officers in riot gear block a road near a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Nightclub owner Luminar said riots that broke out in London and other English cities in August had a material impact on its trade, exacerbating already tough conditions.

The company, which runs clubbing brands such as Liquid, Lava & Ignite and Fuzzy Logic in mostly provincial towns, said on Thursday that same outlet sales in the 25 weeks to August 20 were down 11.7 percent.

Britain was hit by a wave of looting and rioting earlier this month, with the trouble peaking on August 8.

Luminar has struggled in recent times, as its core customer base of young people aged 18-24 has been badly hit by the economic downturn and youth unemployment.

It also said on Thursday that its banks had agreed to extend its covenant waiver to October to give it time to arrange a longer term debt restructure.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)