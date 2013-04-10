Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker talks to the media as he arrives at the EU council headquarters for an European Union leaders summit meeting to discuss the European Union's long-term budget in Brussels February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

LUXEMBOURG Luxembourg will exchange information with the rest of the European Union about EU bank account holders in its territory from Jan 1, 2015, the prime minister said on Wednesday, marking a sharp shift in policy on banking secrecy.

The move would bring Luxembourg into line with all other EU countries bar Austria in sharing such information and follows pressure from Germany and the European Commission over the issue, which advocates say can help fight tax evasion.

"We can, without great damage, introduce automatic exchange of information as of Jan 1, 2015," Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker told parliament in a state-of-the-nation address.

"We are following a global movement ... we are not caving in to German pressure," he said, adding that 25 EU countries as well as the United States wanted such information sharing.

The move ends decades of bank secrecy in Luxembourg, which helped the country establish what is now one of the biggest financial centres in Europe and make its citizens the region's wealthiest. Luxembourg has the largest banking sector in the EU relative to the size of its economy.

"We cannot deny to the Europeans all that we will have to concede to the Americans in a bilateral treaty," said Juncker.

Once Luxembourg adopts the legislation, it would mean the automatic exchange of data about EU citizens holding bank accounts in Luxembourg, with the aim of cracking down on tax avoidance. It will not apply to foreign companies based in the country, which is a popular headquarters for major corporations.

Wednesday's announcement leaves Austria as the only country not signed up to rules, known as the EU Savings Directive.

Austria's finance minister said this week she would "fight like a lion" to defend the country's banking secrecy regime, but Austria's chancellor has indicated that change may have to come given the fact that all other EU states are now signed up.

