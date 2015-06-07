LUXEMBOURG Luxemburgers rejected on Sunday extending voting rights to foreigners, a move that would have been unprecedented in Europe and that could have expanded the electorate of the tiny but cosmopolitan grand duchy by as much as 50 percent.

With 82 percent of a referendum count completed, only about one in five voters supported allowing long-time foreign residents to vote in national elections, part of a modernising agenda backed by liberal Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

There were also clear majorities against lowering the voting age to 16 from 18 and introducing 10-year term limits for ministers, following the 19-year rule of Bettel's conservative predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker, now the EU's chief executive.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Ralph Boulton)